Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Update - April 5, 2024 | ICIC

Banned Youtube Videos
April 9, 2024
Here is an audio recording of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich giving an update on his legal case, touching on a) the secret dossier; b) the Corona Committee and its' lawyers; c) the District Attorney's who framed him, and d) the "loan".
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5EtWoY6zrw0B/