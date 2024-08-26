© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this is a mirrored video. YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 73 Excerpts satan mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming "the BLUE BEAM RAPTURE, which is no rapture, for it is evil being caught away" "When they say Jesus is here Don't GO" HE will come to you. We believe that the Bride the 144,000 will be Raptured and so will the Two Witnesses in the Book of Revelation before YAHUSHUA'S JESUS' SECOND COMING. But it will be hardly noticed. The fallen angels will then mock it.
These Prophecy Excerpts come from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 73
“Judgment! Judgment! Judgment! ”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
June 2, 2004
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Worship & The Mark of the beast:
The False Blue Beam mocks YAHUSHUAS Second Coming:
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
