BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Culture War | Guest: Chloe Cole | Detransition | Puberty Is Not Negotiable | Transgender Indoctrination | Medical Industrial Complex
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 08/29/2023

Today, the moms welcome to the show Chloe Cole. Chloe is an 18 year old young woman who experienced common puberty issues along with undiagnosed autistic spectrum symptoms.  Yet, after seeking psychiatric and medical assistance, she found herself thrust into the web of transgenderism that the physicians informed her was the only solution to her problems . This, sadly, included permanent mutilation to this transient season of her life from which she is still trying to heal.  Chloe shares how she was first introduced to transgender ideology through her phone on social media and other websites. She then goes on to describe the process of her transition and the subsequent painful realization that she had made a mistake. Chloe and the Moms discuss how the medical industrial complex failed Chloe and her parents. She concludes with how she is fighting back against transgender indoctrination. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://www.kqed.org/futureofyou/441784/the-controversial-research-on-desistance-in-transgender-youth 

www.stopgenderideology.com 

www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonchloecole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy