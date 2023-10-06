Are Gaetz and Co. the Rebels America Needs?

This week, a small group of Republicans made history by firing the speaker of the House of Representatives. The event was triggered and led by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who cited decades of budget-related recklessness as the major reason. The move drew major fire from fellow Republicans, who believe it was traitorous to the party and will prove politically harmful come election time.





But, after decades of destructive fiscal and immigration policies, are Gaetz and company the rebels we need to break the swamp’s stranglehold on policy? In this episode, Steve Bonta and Gary Benoit of The New American magazine discuss which party is truly the party of chaos, why the word “conservative” is a weasel word Americanists should do away with, and how today’s rebels may compare to another group of rabble-rousers from the 1800s.



