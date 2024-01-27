Create New Account
Princeton's William Happer exposes climate hoax manipulations and rebuts myth of carbon pollution
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Dr. William Happer, professor of physics at Princeton University, summarizes his arguments about the myth of carbon pollution. It's that myth that underlies global warming alarmists' key arguments. Happer offered these comments during a Sept. 8, 2014, speech for the John Locke Foundation's Shaftesbury Society.

Keywords
globalismslaverydictatorshipclimate hoaxtotalitarianismfeudalismun agenda 2030william happerprinceton universityglobalist crime syndicate

