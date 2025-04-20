© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the eve of Easter holiday, the Zapad Group of Forces' specialists of a field bakery made cakes and different dishes for servicemen who perform combat missions.
Also,
Military bakers of the Tsentr Group of Forces prepared Easter cakes for servicemen deployed on the front line and in rear areas of the special military operation. Priest Roman Chebonenko conducted the consecration of holiday dishes.
🔹 Russian Defence Ministry