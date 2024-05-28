© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Untold History Of The Cold War, CIA Coups Around The World & ’Rona Origins
* Professor Jeffrey Sachs is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.
* He is the author of many best selling books, including “The End of Poverty” and “The Ages of Globalization”.
* Why did America push for Ukraine to join NATO?
* What is a neocon?
* Regime change never works.
* Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?
* COVID’s origin.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeffrey-sachs
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1795500379578253729