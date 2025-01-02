BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PLANdemic 2.0! Pfizer Bird Flu/H5N1 Vaccines are READY! + Chemical Fog Rollout & New Year's Scam | Midweek Watch: YNN News Desk 1/1/25
Your News Now (YNN)
Your News Now (YNN)
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 6 months ago

SUPPORT US! >> https://store.yournewsnow.live

YNN 24/7 Broadcast >> https://247.yournewsnow.live

Kick off the new year with YNN's Midweek Watch, where we investigate the hot topics sparking controversy and speculation. In this episode, we dive into claims of "PLANdemic 2.0," as Pfizer announces its readiness to roll out vaccines for the Bird Flu (H5N1). Are we prepared for the next potential outbreak, or is this just another chapter in pandemic paranoia?

We also explore the mysterious "chemical fog" sightings sparking health concerns and allegations of covert operations, along with a deep dive into the alleged New Year’s scams targeting consumers. Don’t miss this thought-provoking episode filled with expert opinions, on-the-ground reports, and insights you won’t find anywhere else.

YNN Web >> https://yournewsnow.live

YNN on X >> https://x.com/YourNewsNowYNN

YNN on Substack >> https://yournewsnowynn.substack.com

YNN on Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/yournewsnow/home

YNN on Kick >> https://kick.com/yournewsnow

YNN on Twitch >> https://www.twitch.tv/yournewsnowynn

**PLANdemic 2.0! Pfizer Bird Flu/H5N1 Vaccines are READY! + Chemical Fog Rollout & New Year's Scam | Midweek Watch: YNN News Desk 1/1/25**

Keywords
showpandemicbird fluplandemich5n1ynnryan romanmww
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy