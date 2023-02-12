My Seven Miracles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an account of seven miracles I
experienced. Those who assume I am lying will not be convinced. If you think I
am lying or misrepresenting what happened or twisting the story in some way
have no point to questioning a liar. Regardless, nothing is going to change
from what is relayed here so believe or leave. The point is, if you correlate
these narratives with my universal theory, you will have strong proof miracles
happen. The theory could not exist without these miracles and these miracles
are just stories about a few weird experiences, without the theory. If you can
disprove the theory, then you disproved these miracles have a supernatural origin.