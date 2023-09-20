Jim Jordan regarding Hunter Biden's case: THE FIX IS IN.

@Jim_Jordan:

"The fix is in, even with a face-saving indictment last week of Hunter Biden, everyone knows the fix is in. For four and a half years, the Department of Justice has been investigating Mr. Biden.





An investigation run by David Weiss that limited the number of witnesses agents could interview. An investigation that prohibited agents from referring to the President as the "Big Guy" in interviews.





An investigation that curtailed attempts to interview Mr. Biden by giving his transition team a heads up. An investigation that notified Mr. Biden's defense counsel about a pending search warrant.





An investigation run by Mr. Weiss where they told Congress three different stories in 33 days. They told this Committee on June 7, David Weiss said I have ultimate authority to determine when, where, and whether to bring charges.





23 days later, on June 30, he told this committee; actually, I can only bring charges in the District of Delaware. And then, to further confuse matters on July 10, he told Senator Graham, I have not sought Special Counsel status...





An investigation run by Mr. Weiss that negotiated a plea deal that the Federal District Court declined to accept. A plea deal so ridiculous that the judge asked, "Is there any precedent for agreeing not to prosecute crimes that have nothing to do with the charges being diverted?"





The DOJ lawyer responded, "I'm not aware of any, your Honor." A plea deal so ridiculous that the judge also asked, "Have you ever seen a diversion agreement where the agreement not to prosecute was so broad that it encompasses crimes in a different case?"





The response from the DOJ lawyer? "No, Your Honor." We have an investigation run by Mr. Weiss that not only had a sweetheart deal rejected, but according to The New York Times, there was an even sweeter earlier deal with Mr. Biden where he would not have to plead guilty to anything. Four and a half years and all that.





And now we get a Special Counsel, and who does the Attorney General pick? David Weiss, the guy who let this all happen."





The American administrative state is eliminating its primary opponent from a presidential race.





At the same time, they run cover for the Biden family's unregistered foreign lobbying, money laundering, and bribery operation that collected millions of dollars from Russian, Chinese, and Ukrainian oligarchs.