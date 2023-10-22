Can the real Joe Biden stand up?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jim Crenshaw.



A very interesting video from a man who has noticed major differences in the facial features of Joe Biden in times’ past from the man who is portraying himself as Joe Biden and current President of the United States.