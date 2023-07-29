BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Ukrainian Forces Succeeded in Destroying Russia's Advanced S-400 Air Defense System
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
37 views • 07/29/2023

US Military News


July 28, 2023


The Ukrainian military announced a powerful blow to Russia's military capabilities by successfully destroying a Russian S-400 missile system.


These components include 2 5P85SM2-01 TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher) trucks, 1 55K6A command post, and 1 92N6A multi-functional radar.


The Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system, also known as SA-21 Growler in NATO reporting, is renowned as one of the world's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft systems. Capable of tracking and neutralizing a wide range of aerial targets, including reconnaissance aircraft and ballistic missiles, it poses a formidable threat, with its reach extending up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles).



Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nE5_2juDOU

russiawarus military newsukrainemissiledestroyedadvanceds-400air defense system
