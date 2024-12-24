🎄 Christmas Songs | Progressive Rock & Funk Holiday Classics by Audio Mynd 🎸🎅

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎶 Christmas Songs by Audio Mynd brings a fresh twist to timeless holiday favorites! Experience the magic of progressive rock and funk rock as Audio Mynd re-imagines these Christmas classics with an upbeat and groovy vibe.
🎸 About the Album:
These renditions of your favorite holiday music are high-energy, genre-bending masterpieces that combine funky rhythms, shredding guitars, and infectious holiday spirit. Whether you're rocking around the Christmas tree or hosting the ultimate holiday party, these versions are guaranteed to keep the good vibes rolling!
🎅 Christmas Music Playlist:
00:00:00 - Jingle Bells
00:04:01 - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
00:06:39 - Frosty the Snowman
00:08:55 - Jingle Bell Rock
00:11:31 - Little Drummer Boy
00:14:30 - White Christmas
00:16:58 - Joy to the World
00:20:26 - Christmas Song
00:24:03 - Deck the Halls
00:26:43 - Holly Jolly Christmas
00:28:45 - Silver Bells
00:31:29 - The Twelve Days of Christmas
00:34:54 - Do You Hear What I Hear?
00:37:35 - Here Comes Santa Claus
00:40:16 - All I Want for Christmas is You
00:43:52 - It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
00:46:18 - Feliz Navidad
00:48:15 - You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch
00:51:48 - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
00:55:15 - Over the River and Through the Woods
✨ Who It’s For:
Fans of progressive rock and funk-infused music
Lovers of holiday classics with a modern twist
Anyone looking to liven up their Christmas playlist
🔥 Key Features:
Groovy basslines and epic guitar solos
Perfect blend of nostalgic melody and contemporary style
A must-add for your festive music rotation
