THE OPTIMISTS

I am not an optimist.
I am also not a pessimist.
I'm certainly not a catastrophist.
I am a realist. And I've noticed prominent conservatives keep saying we are winning?
My question? How are we winning. The left is bankrupting, imprisoning and murdering it's enemies. The result of that behavior is that elected republicans are moving further to the left. Don't believe me? How many republican senators are threatening to defect to the deathocrat party?
Look it up. Then start working to elect actual patriots.
