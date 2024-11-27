S2 EP 68 - The 'Trust' Structure - Lawful versus Legal - let me explain.

The powerful use Trusts to protect their assets and possessions. When we use lawful trusts we can also protect our property from theft by Team Evil. They want us to use legal Trusts so we get dragged into court and lose everything.





I will explain some history of Trusts as well as the basic concepts in this podcast.





The Court System has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Court System may ruin anyone at any time and outsiders have no idea. The Court system is a danger to everyone. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure to keeps us from experiencing liberty.





We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities.





This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space.





The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.





Let me explain in this podcast.



