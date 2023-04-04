WHOSE NAMES ARE IN THE BOOK OF LIFE?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LINKS TO MIKE ASTON'S OTHER SITES
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
I remember James Michael Aston https://patmosplanet.net/miscellinkeous/asleep/james_michael_aston.html
James Michael Aston Memorial Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My7tJCq0Jaw
Mike Aston’s Funeral https://mikeaston.org/mike-aston-funeral.html
Mike Aston: The True Story https://mikeaston.org/the-true-story.html
Looking for Mike’s Vietnam Friends https://mikeaston.org/friends-of-mike-aston.html
Letter to Mike Aston’s Mother https://mikeaston.org/Letter%20to%20Joyce%20Aston.html
James Michael Aston – The Virtual Wall http://www.virtualwall.org/da/AstonJM01a.htm
Casualty List Documented 21 March 1969 Under USMC https://mikeaston.org/Casualty_List_21_March_1969.pdf