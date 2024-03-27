🌎 BEING HIT BY GAMMA RAY BURST WAVES / WATER TURNS BLOOD VIETNAM FROM WORMWOOD-QUAKES-HOLLYWOOD / 😬READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 27, 2024





Today is now 3/27/23, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also... In this video first off I'll say last 2 songs at end of my video are my own songs. First song you'll hear by me is called (get behind me Satan - my cross is my gun) which is a song to the listener saying which side will you choose? These crooked politicians you believe in on the left right and middle of politics? Or false gods and false dieties and false prophets? Or will you choose Christ as I am? The second song is called ( this ain't life) by me. In today's video you'll hear real talk from me to you all. Very serious things are going on like a large moreso at least a 6.0 quake that just slammed off Oregons coast on the United States western coast for those that don't know where that's it with aftershocks. You'll see a large 7.0 quake downgraded to a 6.7 and 6.4 hit near Papa new Guinea, so the whole Pacific region is warning up for big quakes and that will spread east as well as is occuring. You'll see the massive amounts of galactic cosmic radiation pouring in from 1 of 2 gamma ray burst waves that are coming by the thousands that is slamming backside of earth that is NOT coming from the sun thus why NASA and space weathers site don't talk about what's really hitting earth. Along with biblical Wormwood/ planet x earths twin sun coming closer to earth and the sun so things are going to get worse by the hour and day....you'll see what's been going on in Hollywood and the celebrity world which all is being exposed one After another with those who think they are better then God themselves as now truth is coming out fully of the music industry that I've known about for years and it will continue to snowball from here. Though to I feel it's a perfect timing this is occuring with rapper puff daddy or his new age name ( P Diddy Sean combs the rappers real name) that's now America's most wanted that left the United States with 2 houses broken into by the federal government and other government agencies. Yeah alots going on...and more will come. Though to unlike most following the celebrities crooked lifestyle and the evil Hollywood chooses to live in nobody is understanding this to looks like a distraction as Russia now blames the United States and Ukraine for a huge Moscow attack that was days ago by guys driving a van with Ukrainian plates so the world continues to prepare for biblical armageddon as planet x comes in closer and yes they are distracting and people wont look up due to planet x coming in. Plus more I'll get into for my video...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KC5GCwHEOqk