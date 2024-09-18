The Restoration Of Israel Part 1-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 17 2024

In our day, Israel is a constantly maligned nation, the Jews are in perpetual persecution, and Zionism is a proverb and a byword, exactly as your King James Bible says it will be in the last days. But as Paul Harvey used to say, now for the rest of the story, and what a story it is! Welcome to our brand-new ‘Rightly Dividing’ Bible Study series on The Coming Restoration Of Israel. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, you Bible has a lot to say about the day when the Jews will be back on top, when Messiah Jesus will rule and reign on the Throne of David from the literal, visible and physical Kingdom of Heaven that is Israel in general and Jerusalem in particular. In Part 1 of our new series, we explore the Old and New Testament verses that show you the rule of King Jesus over the Kingdom that was prepared for Him from before the foundation of the world. It will be the most amazing nation that has ever existed, and the Jews will once again take center stage as the keepers of the ‘oracles of God’. We watch as Jesus takes the Throne of David, and as He does, dozens and dozens of long-awaited prophetic Bible verses fire off all at once.