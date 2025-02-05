BEST SELLING AUTHOR DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

Jon Batiste and Wife Suleika Jaouad Celebrate Grammys Win on Couch After Her Cancer Returns

As the Grammys 2025 played out at Crypto com Arena Feb. 2, Jon Batiste—who won two awards at the ceremony—and wife Suleika Jaouad stayed home after sharing that her cancer had returned.

By Olivia Evans, Will Reid Feb 03, 2025 1:40 PM

Suleika Jaouad was diagnosed with leukemia (specifically acute myeloid leukemia, AML) in 2011 at the age of 22. She went into remission after treatment but relapsed in 2021, requiring another round of treatment, including a bone marrow transplant.

###

Suleika Jaouad is an American writer, journalist, and motivational speaker known for her memoir *Between Two Kingdoms*, which chronicles her journey through leukemia diagnosis, treatment, and life beyond illness.