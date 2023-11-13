West Admits Ukraine is Losing, Little Can Be Done to Change this Fact

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for November 13, 2023…
- Ukraine is losing its conflict with Russia according to a growing list of metrics reported on by the Western media;
- This includes the net loss of territory despite a 5 month offensive;
- Ukraine and its Western backers are losing in terms of military industrial production;
- Ukraine is also losing in qualitative terms, admittedly being outfought in the air, through electronic warfare, and counter-battery operations;
- The collective West has no plan even being discussed that can reverse any of these factors;
