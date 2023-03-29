BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
David Clements, former prosecutor and professor of law: What has happened to Miles Guo is simply because he is dangerous to the CCP.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
27 views • 03/29/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2crl7g4256

3/27/2023 David Clements, former prosecutor and professor of law: What has happened to Miles Guo is simply because he is dangerous to the CCP. It is laughable to say that Miles Guo has caused greater harm to the community than SBF, founder of FTX. Not only are the allegations against Miles Guo pale in comparison to SBF's crimes, but logically speaking, Miles Guo only poses a "flight risk"" to Communist China, which is far more perilous for him than the US.

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #takedowntheCCP


3/27/2023 前检察官和法律教授大卫·克莱门茨: 郭文贵所遭遇的一切仅仅是因为他对中共构成了威胁。说郭文贵对社会造成的伤害比FTX创始人SBF更大纯属可笑。相比于SBF所犯下的罪行，郭先生面临的指控微不足道，而且从逻辑上讲，郭先生只对中共国构成"潜逃风险"，因为那里比美国对他更加危险。

#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
