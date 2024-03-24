Hang on! Google ADMITS to censoring elections! How is this legal_ _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Google says that it will censor election news in India in the run up to the largest democratic election in human history. Only, Google has a terrible track record for biased results. We look at what they are doing and how they are doing and ask the question: Do they do this in the U.S. too? Answer: Duh!