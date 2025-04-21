Noble People We Trusted - Dr Peter McCullough, Dr James Thorp, Montagnier, Dr Tenpenny, Covid vaccine deaths, turbo cancer, miscarriage, PCR test

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noble People We Trusted
Video Documentary on the Covid-19 Pandemic, PCR test, disappearance of workers globally and the brave outspoken Doctors.
This is my contribution to the greatest orchestrated catastrophe and greatest genocidal holocaust
in human history.
Dr Peter McCullough - "Almost no one who took a shot right now has a normal heart."
Contains original music and song.
First Published 21-Apr-2025