Noble People We Trusted - Dr Peter McCullough, Dr James Thorp, Montagnier, Dr Tenpenny, Covid vaccine deaths, turbo cancer, miscarriage, PCR test

Noble People We Trusted

Video Documentary on the Covid-19 Pandemic, PCR test, disappearance of workers globally and the brave outspoken Doctors.

This is my contribution to the greatest orchestrated catastrophe and greatest genocidal holocaust

in human history.

Dr Peter McCullough - "Almost no one who took a shot right now has a normal heart."

Contains original music and song.

First Published 21-Apr-2025

https://silentenigma.com/





