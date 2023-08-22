I Have a Lot of Anger Towards Men, Sexual Projection and Law of Attraction, Spirit Influence, Cause of Sexual Projection and Anger with Men, I Don’t Want to Feel My Fear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“ANGER IS AN EMOTION THAT WE CHOOSE TO FEEL SO THAT WE FEEL POWERFUL.”
@ 33m42s
“WE FEEL ANGER BECAUSE WE DO NOT WANT TO FEEL THE FEAR.”
@ 43m53s