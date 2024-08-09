Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 9, 2024 – New warning: Get out of the cities or PERISH in the coming chaos

- Potential #famine in Western nations due to war and cultural decline. (0:03)

- Preparing for economic collapse and potential famine. (5:12)

- Psychic warfare and mass awakening. (31:39)

- #Nutrition, herbs, and the Bible with a focus on apples, apricots, and superfoods. (35:21)

- Contingency planning for hurricanes and financial crises, with a focus on prioritizing resources. (51:26)

- Preparedness for unexpected events, including natural disasters and economic crises. (55:19)

- Emergency communication plans and backup options for when cell towers fail. (1:14:59)

- Prepping and self-sufficiency, with a focus on assessing needs and providing resources. (1:21:14)

- Biblical herbs and their medicinal uses. (1:40:04)

- Apricot seeds, laetrile and mentions in the Bible. (1:51:30)

- Nutrients and toxins in food, with a focus on strawberries as a detoxifying fruit. (2:02:15)

- Food science, digestion, and natural medicine. (2:13:25)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/