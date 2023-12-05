BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌱 Cultivating A Garden of Family Favorites 🌿
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
12/05/2023

Embarking on a gardening journey? Start by sowing seeds of joy!🌱

🎶 https://bit.ly/3tTslj7

🌿 Focus on what your family loves to eat – the classics like potatoes, carrots, and onions, and perhaps some fruits that thrive in your region.

🍏 Here in Texas, we're proud to grow our own apples, peaches, and even cultivate grapevines. 🍇

Exciting news! Tomorrow, we're adding two loquat trees to our garden – a delightful new chapter in our green adventure. 🍏🍑

Join us on this flavorful ride! 🌳✨

🎙️ Listen to the full episode featuring David Selman from Savvy Organics Farm and glean more gardening insights.

