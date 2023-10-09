Made to Experience Him Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Apr 19, 2021
Many believers think that Christianity is just agreeing with doctrines, but God has invited us to have a personal experience with Him. Learn from the Song of Songs that God has called you to something greater.
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/490
**** DONATE **** https://djj.show/tbt
**********************************************
Series: Mysteries of the Song of Songs Season 3
Episode 1 of 4: Made to Experience Him
***** Click here to order this series:
https://djj.show/q5s
***** Access Rabbi's Teaching Notes for this episode:
https://djj.show/73z
**********************************************
Episode 2 of 4: • Experiencing God in Hard Times | My... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROsnBBpLBwM&list=PLJWIjgjmE9RlRUp2Bw7-Kp8OmfelaErqm&index=8&t=0s
Episode 3 of 4: • Responding to God's Love | Mysterie... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Evdkfm-m0lA&list=PLJWIjgjmE9RlRUp2Bw7-Kp8OmfelaErqm&index=9&t=0s
Episode 4 of 4: • The Hidden Cost of Comfort | Mysterie... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnM16rgO2bg&list=PLJWIjgjmE9RlRUp2Bw7-Kp8OmfelaErqm&index=10&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJ4EEiaIwbQ