Start Your Day Right with Tiger Nut Flour Pancakes
123 views • 04/19/2024

Tiger Nut Flour Pancakes


Ingredients

2 large eggs

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon Organic Vanilla Bean Powder

1 cup Organic Tigernut Flour 

1/2 cup Tapioca flour

Pinch of himalayan salt

Virgin Coconut oil for cooking


Optional Add-ins:

Pinch ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon Organic Date Sugar


For Serving:

Fresh berries

Almond butter

Honey (Manuka honey)




Instructions

Whisk together the eggs, almond milk, and vanilla bean powder in a mixing bowl. Stir in the TigerNut flour, tapioca flour, and salt (and cinnamon if adding). Stir until combined and a thick batter forms.

Heat a medium-sized non-stick skillet over medium heat and add enough coconut oil to generously coat the surface (about 2 tablespoons).

Measure out a scant ¼ cup of batter and pour it onto the hot skillet. Cook until sides firm up, about 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side another 1 to 2 minutes, until cooked through. Repeat for remaining batter.

Serve with a dollop of almond butter, fresh fruit, and honey.

foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
