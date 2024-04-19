Start Your Day Right with Tiger Nut Flour Pancakes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tiger Nut Flour Pancakes
Ingredients
2 large eggs
½ cup unsweetened almond milk
1 teaspoon Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
1 cup Organic Tigernut Flour
1/2 cup Tapioca flour
Pinch of himalayan salt
Virgin Coconut oil for cooking
Optional Add-ins:
Pinch ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon Organic Date Sugar
For Serving:
Fresh berries
Instructions
Whisk together the eggs, almond milk, and vanilla bean powder in a mixing bowl. Stir in the TigerNut flour, tapioca flour, and salt (and cinnamon if adding). Stir until combined and a thick batter forms.
Heat a medium-sized non-stick skillet over medium heat and add enough coconut oil to generously coat the surface (about 2 tablespoons).
Measure out a scant ¼ cup of batter and pour it onto the hot skillet. Cook until sides firm up, about 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side another 1 to 2 minutes, until cooked through. Repeat for remaining batter.
Serve with a dollop of almond butter, fresh fruit, and honey.