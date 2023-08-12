© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/are-covid-vaccines-contaminated-with-dna/
Guest host, Dr Jim Meehan, talks to scientific researcher, Kevin McKernan about his groundbreaking discovery of plasmid derived dsDNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and lays out the proven dangers of injecting foreign DNA into the body.