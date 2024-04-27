Truthers vs Truther Religious Fanatics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I spent part of the day editing Icke's long winded interview. It's condensed down to the highlights. I told the Florida Maquis, Paul Cotrell and other Zionists in Independent Media that they can't be a truther and a religious fundamentalist at the same time. It doesn't make sense. I'm glad a smart M'F'er backed me up on this.