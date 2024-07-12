Candidate for Ira Township Supervisor - Isaac Joseph

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen sits down with Ira Township Supervisor Candidate Isaac Joseph to speak about Issac's experience and motivation to run for the position. Issac also explains his platform that he is running on by stating his interest in transparency, honesty and listening to the people.





