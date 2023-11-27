BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5th Seal Persecution When?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
0
56 views • 11/27/2023

Revelation 6 describes a future time when the Four Horsemen will ride bringing mayhem to the world. What if they're riding today? Since the Seven Seals open silently, how would anyone know if the seals are opening? The Fifth Seal would open after the Four Horsemen ride. What if the Fifth Seal opens soon? That would bring persecution and death to many believers. It would resemble the Last Great Persecution of Christians starting in 303 CE under Diocletian. It was horrific! Will this type of persecution start soon? Prophetically speaking, where are we on the biblical timeline?

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysseven seals
