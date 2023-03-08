BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Benedict XVI warns The Church is facing very hard times, the real crisis has Scarcely Begun!
High Hopes
High Hopes
2 views • 03/08/2023

Servants of Christ


Mar 4, 2023 #PopeBenedictXVI #Catholic #Jesus

The future of the Church and Pope Benedict XVI


Prayer requests

We will offer your prayer intentions in our daily community prayer session.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...


Important Note: The Pictures and Images used in the thumbnail are symbolical


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


Jesus, I trust in You !


Sources

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1n...


#PopeBenedictXVI #Urgent #Catholic #Crisis #God #Jesus


Pope Benedict XVI warns: The Church is facing very hard times, the real crisis has Scarcely Begun!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6eOr8rW2lg

christianchurchcatholicpopebenedictreal crisisvery hard timesscarcely begun
