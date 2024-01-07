ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 1/7/24 • PLANETARY GENOCIDE ALERT! - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

Create New Account
ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 1/7/24 • PLANETARY GENOCIDE ALERT! - News, Reports & Analysis
Ron Gibson Channel
Published 2 months ago

PLANETARY GENOCIDE ALERT! TOP SCIENTISTS/STATISTICIANS CONFIRM COVID INJECTIONS KILLED OVER 17 MILLION PEOPLE & COUNTING!


Meanwhile, respected biologist Bret Weinstein has studied the latest UN pandemic response treaty and warns it is a battle plan to completely take over civilization and establish a medical dictatorship, echoing Alex Jones' constant warnings!

It is now clear to anyone that studies the facts, the globalists created and released the virus as a pretext to push deadly mRNA shot that erase your immune system and cause cardiovascular problems -- but the key takeaway is Covid is a beta test, the big one is coming!


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

