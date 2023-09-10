NATO Chief Openly Admits Russia Invaded Ukraine Because of NATO EXPANSION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from, 'Caitlin Johnstone' on YouTube.
I haven't found a short version of Stoltenberg saying this. I've found longer videos, but I don't want to hear any extra words, than I have to from this man.
Reading by Tim Foley
Sep 8, 2023During a speech at the EU Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg clearly and repeatedly acknowledged that Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine because of fears of NATO expansionism. Reading by Tim Foley. Article with links: https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-...
https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/nato-chief-openly-admits-russia-invaded
Here's the NATO site for his full address.
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/opinions_218172.htm?selectedLocale=en