The Serious Abuse of Prophecy (Part 2)

In today’s program, Tom wraps up a two-part series with guest Dave James. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.
Tom: Thanks, Gary. Welcome back to part two of dealing with an issue that’s been on our hearts and minds, concerns, The Berean Call, that we’ve had Dave James, author of two books dealing with, first of all, Jonathan Cahn’s book The Harbinger, and now his latest book The Mystery of the Shemitah. And Dave James, who I’ve been having these discussion with, he’s, again, the author of The Harbinger: Fact of Fiction? and Biblical Guide to the Shemitah and the Blood Moons. Dave, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.
Dave: Well, thanks, Tom. I’m looking forward to this second part of our discussion.
