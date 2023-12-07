Lukeville, AZ: this morning, record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A live look at the situation in Lukeville, AZ this morning, as record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border. Here - masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing - expecting to be released into the US. A group of Syrian men just crossed here as well.
the border suddenly becomes overrun by migrants as far as the eye can see— Is this the WORST day at the border ever?!