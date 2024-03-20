© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The defeat of the Ukrainian combat training L-39 "Albatross" by a "Lancet" strike right at the airfield. The drone flew into the tail of the plane. Kulbakino airfield.
📍46.94581, 32.09677
It is worth noting that after the first cases of successful arrivals on their Su-25s, the enemy became concerned with the construction of some kind of shelter for their aircraft, stretching nets over the parking lots, similar to those used to protect Ukrainian self-propelled guns in shelters on the front line.