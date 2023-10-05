BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Antifa "Social Worker" Gets Stabbed to Death Dealing with Psychotic Black Man at 4 AM- NYC
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
328 views • 10/05/2023

Ryan Carson, Antifa member and far left activist was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend, Claudia Morales, at 4 AM in New York City by a deranged psychotic black man. Many in social media question whether or not he foster the environment that made it more likely that the event would take place, along with his own lack of street smarts and awareness.#antifa #woke #nyc #crime


Keywords
antifablmdonald trumpwokenycnew york cityletitia jamesacableftist logicsoros daall cops are bastardsryan carsonnew york city murdernyc crimefar left activist
