OUR LOSS, HEAVEN’S GAIN: DR. JIM MEEHAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del honors the life of one of The Highwire’s greatest heroes, Dr Jim Meehan, who tragically lost his battle with cancer. See his most powerful segment from hosting the show, connecting his strong conviction that all life is sacred to the importance of religious freedoms against vaccine mandates.
#JimMeehan #ReligiousExemption #AbortedFetalCell