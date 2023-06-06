BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
207 views • 06/06/2023

Embarrassing CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative


• The CDC held a conference in April; 99.4% of the 1800 attendees had at least one dose.

• A COVID outbreak occurred; 181 tested positive.

• Of the 181 cases, ALL (100%) were “vaccinated.”


So, after turning neighbors on neighbors, forcing people out of work, and killing and injuring countless people in the name of “slowing the spread,” a nearly 100% compliant crowd can’t even slow the spread of its own event.


Is it time for the government to issue an apology to the unvaccinated?


Full Video: https://bit.ly/CDC_Outbreak


Article: https://bit.ly/3qgh3Uu

Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvcdc outbreak
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy