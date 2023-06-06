EPOCH TV | CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Embarrassing CDC Outbreak Drops a Nuclear Bomb on the “Safe and Effective” Narrative
• The CDC held a conference in April; 99.4% of the 1800 attendees had at least one dose.
• A COVID outbreak occurred; 181 tested positive.
• Of the 181 cases, ALL (100%) were “vaccinated.”
So, after turning neighbors on neighbors, forcing people out of work, and killing and injuring countless people in the name of “slowing the spread,” a nearly 100% compliant crowd can’t even slow the spread of its own event.
Is it time for the government to issue an apology to the unvaccinated?
Full Video: https://bit.ly/CDC_Outbreak
Article: https://bit.ly/3qgh3Uu