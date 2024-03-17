© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Danish Police Violently Attack anti-Israel Protesters with K-9 Dogs
Danish police violently attack peaceful protesters leaving the demonstration in front of Terma in Lystrup, Aarhus. 5 persons arrested and 1 person attacked by a police dog. (Terma produce and sell more than 80 mission-critical parts for the F-35 fighter jets to Israel)
