Israel Opens New War Front Against Lebanon

In a week that saw Israel launch a bizarre terror attack against Lebanon using weaponized pagers, it now looks as if Israel is going all out to start a war with its northern neighbor. Authorization was granted yesterday to open a northern front and there has been a large uptick in military activity. Will a major regional war break out just weeks before the US election? Also today...some Republican governors are taking a strong stand against the WHO...but where were they during Covid?