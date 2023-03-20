BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Russian Army launched an Active Offensive in the Avdiivka! The Backbone of the AFU is Broken!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
4
314 views • 03/20/2023

Kyiv's general impotence irritates NATO and the European Parliament. The constant shortage of ammunition and weapons, growing irritation between Washington and Kyiv, as well as gigantic losses in the defense of Bakhmut, Vuhledar, and Avdiivka - all this is the current state of affairs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose command continues to stubbornly assure Western patrons that they are preparing for some kind of spring “counteroffensive”. However, it is worth noting that if at first, the Kyiv generals promised that the “counteroffensive” would begin in March, now they are already talking about May. Amid this, journalists from Western publications have spoken to ordinary Ukrainian servicemen. And they have doubts that their generals have any idea of what is happening.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

ukrainerussian offensiveavdiivka
