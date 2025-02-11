BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV Parash 016 Sh'mot/Exodus Beshalach - "When he sent" 13:17–17:16
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
7 months ago

BGMCTV Parash 016 Sh'mot/Exodus Beshalach - "When he sent" 13:17–17:16



The name of the Parshah, "Beshalach," means "When he sent" and it is found in Exodus 13:17.


Soon after allowing the children of Israel to depart from Egypt, Pharaoh chases after them to force their return, and the Israelites


find themselves trapped between Pharaoh’s armies and the sea. YEHOVAH tells Moses to raise his staff over the water; the sea splits


to allow the Israelites to pass through, and then closes over the pursuing Egyptians. Moses and the children of Israel sing a song of praise


and gratitude to YEHOVAH.


In the desert the people suffer thirst and hunger, and repeatedly complain to Moses and Aaron. YEHOVAH miraculously sweetens the


bitter waters of Marah, and later has Moses bring forth water from a rock by striking it with his staff. He causes manna to rain down from


the heavens before dawn each morning, and quails to appear in the Israelite camp each evening.


The children of Israel are instructed to gather a double portion of manna on Friday, as none will descend on Shabbat, the divinely decreed


day of rest. Some disobey and go to gather manna on the seventh day, but find nothing. Aaron preserves a small quantity of manna


in a jar, as a testimony for future generations.


In Rephidim, the people are attacked by the Amalekites, who are defeated by Moses’ prayers and an army raised by Joshua.

www.BGMCTV..org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
