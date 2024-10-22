Attacks on Beirut & Tyre continue - number of civilian casualties is growing - part 1

The attacks on Beirut and Tyre continue.

The number of civilian casualties is growing.

Adding:

Hezbollah Announces Three Attacks as Part of the Khaybar Operations Series:

➡️Targeting the “Nirit Dome” in the suburbs of Tel Aviv (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/127384) this morning with qualitative missiles.

➡️Targeting the "Stella Maris" naval base (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/127369) northwest of Haifa with a qualitative missile salvo.

➡️The most recent one, targeting the Glilot base (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/127385) of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a barrage of missiles.

💥 The IOF claimed that 5 missiles were fired in the last barrage, two of them were intercepted on video and an impact was reported North of Tel Aviv, no additional information available about the remaining missiles.