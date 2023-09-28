© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden family’s only asset?
That would be the big guy i.e. ‘Political Figure 1’.
Joe is the brand — and was sold around the world.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 28 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3lle57-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-gop-debate-09282023.html