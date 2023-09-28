The Biden family’s only asset?

That would be the big guy i.e. ‘Political Figure 1’.

Joe is the brand — and was sold around the world.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 28 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3lle57-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-gop-debate-09282023.html

