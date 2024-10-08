Why are People So Gullible? MSNBC Admits Brainwashing

October 8, 2024 - We might laugh and joke about it, but it’s happening 24/7/365 on every left-leaning media outlet. They know what they’re doing by creating a massive blob of stupid people who cannot think outside the media bubble. Let’s look at this important admission by MSNBC and two examples of LIES by FEMA and the Bureau of Labor Statistics used to make Biden and Harris look good.





Thanks for watching and praying!

To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.



