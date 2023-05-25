Who Labeled as Terrorist's, Time to Face the Music!!, Microsoft's New AI Tool launches, Target!

11 views • 05/25/2023

Ex Google CEO warns A.I. poses existential risk of people being ‘harmed or killed,’

Google May Delete Your Gmail Account: Here’s How to Stop It

Target forced to hold ’emergency’ meeting directing some stores to move LGBT merch to prevent ‘Bud Light situation’

Microsoft launches its new AI tool to detect text and images deemed “Harmful Content”

Franklin Graham warns of the coming storm! ‘Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.