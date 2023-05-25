Who Labeled as Terrorist's, Time to Face the Music!!, Microsoft's New AI Tool launches, Target!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Croatian Parliamentarian slams World Health Organization as a TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONhttps://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-24-croatian-parliamentarian-slams-who-as-terrorist-organization.html
Time to face the music: Injured COVID jab recipients sue Biden regime
Franklin Graham warns of the coming storm! ‘Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/franklin-graham-warns-of-the-coming-storm-every-demon-in-hell-has-been-turned-loose/
Microsoft launches its new AI tool to detect text and images deemed “Harmful Content”
Target forced to hold ’emergency’ meeting directing some stores to move LGBT merch to prevent ‘Bud Light situation’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/target-forced-to-hold-emergency-meeting-directing-some-stores-to-move-lgbt-merch-to-prevent-bud-light-situation/
Google May Delete Your Gmail Account: Here’s How to Stop It
https://www.theepochtimes.com/google-may-delete-your-gmail-account-heres-how-to-stop-it_5278362.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&src_src=morningbriefnoe&utm_campaign=mb-2023-05-20&src_cmp=mb-2023-05-20&utm_medium=email&est=mKc%2FpsZLZKVc4MMte4IEdDtXK010S6QuvO3unRjOzqt1MpBIDvyPtE9G6%2FArqA%3D%3D
Ex Google CEO warns A.I. poses existential risk of people being ‘harmed or killed,’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/05/ex-google-ceo-warns-a-i-poses-existential-risk-of-people-being-harmed-or-killed/