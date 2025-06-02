Crisis Pregnancy Comprehensive Care and Chemical Abortion Reversal Options - Jim Harden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The medical complex and the media often hide the horrors of the abortion industry, but CompassCare Pregnancy Center CEO Jim Harden knows the truth: abortion always ends the life of a human. A human made in the image of God. Intentionally destroying the lives of unborn babies is evil, he says, and when a nation’s evil reaches such a peak, they invite God’s wrath upon themselves. Pregnancy is not a negative side effect of sex. Rather, it’s an act of God and a gift. A woman can either choose to embrace this gift of life or continue to make more harmful decisions and run from the responsibility of caring for the life in her womb. Jim’s organization specializes in providing comprehensive care for women who are considering abortion, as well as helping to reverse the effects of the damaging chemical abortion pill.
TAKEAWAYS
Chemical abortions carry a lot of medical risks that providers often don’t like to discuss
Jim authored a book, Are You Pro-Life For the Right Reasons? Christian First Principles and the Protection of Preborn Boys and Girls
63 percent of abortions in America today are from the chemical abortion pill
CompassCare has been threatened and attacked by terrorist organizations like Antifa
