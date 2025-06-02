Crisis Pregnancy Comprehensive Care and Chemical Abortion Reversal Options - Jim Harden

The medical complex and the media often hide the horrors of the abortion industry, but CompassCare Pregnancy Center CEO Jim Harden knows the truth: abortion always ends the life of a human. A human made in the image of God. Intentionally destroying the lives of unborn babies is evil, he says, and when a nation’s evil reaches such a peak, they invite God’s wrath upon themselves. Pregnancy is not a negative side effect of sex. Rather, it’s an act of God and a gift. A woman can either choose to embrace this gift of life or continue to make more harmful decisions and run from the responsibility of caring for the life in her womb. Jim’s organization specializes in providing comprehensive care for women who are considering abortion, as well as helping to reverse the effects of the damaging chemical abortion pill.









TAKEAWAYS





Chemical abortions carry a lot of medical risks that providers often don’t like to discuss





Jim authored a book, Are You Pro-Life For the Right Reasons? Christian First Principles and the Protection of Preborn Boys and Girls





63 percent of abortions in America today are from the chemical abortion pill





CompassCare has been threatened and attacked by terrorist organizations like Antifa









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Are You Pro-Life for the Right Reasons book: https://amzn.to/3FCT6yq

Attack on Pro-Life Group: https://bit.ly/43kxnVa

Heartbeat International: https://www.heartbeatinternational.org/

MyNurse: https://www.mynurse.org/

Ethics & Public Policy Center: https://eppc.org/publication/stop-harming-women/

Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention: https://bit.ly/4dzJgdf

Progesterone Negates Impact of Mifepristone: https://bit.ly/4jn5e4E





🔗 CONNECT WITH JIM HARDEN

Website: https://www.revjimharden.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COMPASSCARE

Website: https://www.compasscarecommunity.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CompassCareCommunity

X: https://x.com/compasscare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CompassCareCommunity





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/